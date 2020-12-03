 

Atlas Financial Holdings Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K; Outlines Business Strategy as Technology-Focused Managing General Agent in Light Commercial Auto

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AFHIF) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”). The Company currently expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 in the coming weeks.

The Annual Report notes the Company’s previously announced strategic shift focusing on its technology driven commercial auto managing general agency (“MGA”) as its primary business, related infrastructure re-organization, and the impact on results. Atlas has streamlined operations around business activities it believes will leverage its core competencies, reduce exposure to legacy risks, and produce positive income going forward.

The principle target markets for Atlas’ MGA business include small fleet and owner-operator segments within the light commercial auto sector. Historically, the Company was a market leader in limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers), paratransit and taxi niche markets. Atlas’ MGA technology, analytics and workflows were developed to efficiently manage this highly transactional business. The Company’s go-forward strategy includes recapturing a significant portion of these markets while also expanding into other business segments where Atlas can deploy comparative advantages.

Following the Company’s strategic transition in 2019, Atlas has continued to build on its MGA operation through partnerships with external insurance and reinsurance companies. This allows the Company to leverage its focus, experience, technology and specialized infrastructure to create value for stakeholders without requiring the levels of capital historically necessary to support insurance company subsidiaries.

Atlas is also focusing on re-launching its fully digital proprietary optOn platform which provides micro-duration usage based commercial auto coverage for TNC drivers as well as other independent contractors in the gig economy space.

Management Commentary
 Scott D. Wollney, Atlas’ President & CEO said “We concluded a number of significant activities in the past year, are pleased to have filed our Annual Report for 2019, and are looking forward to completing our quarterly filings on an expedited basis and becoming current. While this has been a long and arduous process, Atlas was able to reorganize the business to be able to take advantage of our expertise, specialized infrastructure, technology and relationships in light commercial auto. Our recently announced transactions with Buckle and National Interstate are great examples of partnerships which utilize the strength of our MGA, where we have built a scalable platform for growth using a ‘capital light’ model.”

