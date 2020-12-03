 

Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 23:07  |  126   |   |   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today provided an update on the clinical development and production of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Interim Durability Data from NIH-led Phase 1 Study of mRNA-1273

Today, a letter to the editor was published in the New England Journal of Medicine reporting that participants in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, retained high levels of neutralizing antibodies through 119 days following first vaccination (90 days following second vaccination). The study was led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Author Alicia T. Widge M.D. of Vaccine Research Center, NIAID, NIH and others summarized that “mRNA-1273 produced high levels of binding and neutralizing antibodies that declined slightly over time, as expected, but they remained elevated in all participants three months after the booster vaccination.” These results were consistent across all age cohorts (18-55, 56-70 and 71+). The authors continued, “Although correlates of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans are not yet established, these results show that despite a slight expected decline in titers of binding and neutralizing antibodies, mRNA-1273 has the potential to provide durable humoral immunity.” They also reported that, “No serious adverse events were noted in the trial, no prespecified trial-halting rules were met, and no new adverse events that were considered by the investigators to be related to the vaccine occurred after day 57.” The full letter and associated data are available here.

“These interim Phase 1 data suggests that mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate can generate durable neutralizing antibodies across all age groups including in older and elderly adults. Live virus and pseudovirus assay geometric mean titers (GMTs) remain high in the first months following vaccination,” said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Moderna. “These data give us further optimism to expect that the high level of efficacy recently demonstrated by mRNA-1273 to prevent COVID-19 disease will be durable.”

Seite 1 von 4
Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna

Diskussion: Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today provided an update on the clinical development and production …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for ...
Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:48 Uhr
3 gute Impfstoff-News von der Curevac-Aktie, Biontech-Aktie und Moderna-Aktie!
07:32 Uhr
Wer ist bereit für einen Börsencrash?
07:04 Uhr
Teil-Lockdown bis zum 10. Januar - Hoffen auf baldige Impfungen
06:00 Uhr
Britisches Impfprogramm: Senioren und medizinisches Personal zuerst
02.12.20
ROUNDUP 3: Teil-Lockdown wird bis zum 10. Januar verlängert
02.12.20
ROUNDUP 2/Merkel: Müssen ohne große Impfstoffmengen durch Winter kommen
02.12.20
ROUNDUP 2: Großbritannien will in wenigen Tagen mit Corona-Impfungen beginnen
02.12.20
Meistgehandelte Aktien: Bester Börsenmonat seit zwölf Jahren: Auf diese Aktien setzten Smartbroker-Kunden im November
02.12.20
ROUNDUP: Streit um Corona-Kosten - Kanzlerin berät mit Ministerpräsidenten
02.12.20
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Biontech, Moderna & CureVac

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:03 Uhr
221
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
21:59 Uhr
1.125
Moderna
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100