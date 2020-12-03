Oshkosh Corporation Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year

“At Oshkosh, operating sustainably is how we do business,” said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation Vice President, Chief Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Officer. “We view sustainability holistically and continue to focus on ways that we can create more sustainable operations, practice strong governance, support our communities and foster a diverse and inclusive workplace where all our team members can thrive. We are honored to be included in this listing for the second consecutive year.”

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), highlighting Oshkosh’s commitment to sustainable business practices. This is the second consecutive year the Company has achieved this esteemed designation.

The 2020 results were provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices which is one of the world’s foremost index providers. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index sets the standard for corporate sustainability practices at a global level.

“We congratulate Oshkosh for being included in the DJSI World Index,” said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

In addition to being listed in the 2020 DJSI, Oshkosh has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for five consecutive years, one of America’s “Most Responsible Employers” by Newsweek and one of Barron’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, Oshkosh Airport Products and London. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

