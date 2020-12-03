RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces One-third Reduction in Distributions to Unitholders
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced a reduction of RioCan’s monthly distribution to unitholders
from $0.12 per unit to $0.08 per unit, or from $1.44 to $0.96 on an annualized basis. RioCan’s Board of Trustees has determined the reduction is appropriate given ongoing uncertainty as a result of
the pandemic. This decrease will be effective for the Trust’s January 2021 distribution, payable in February 2021.
“As RioCan continues to navigate through the uncertain retail landscape created by the COVID-19 pandemic and faces an unknown length and breadth of closures, the Board has taken the prudent action of reducing our distribution. A more conservative payout ratio is important in this undeniably challenging environment despite our well positioned portfolio, solid base of tenants and deep liquidity,” said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “At the same time, we believe the current circumstances present an opportunity for us to optimize our capital allocation towards accretive initiatives as we remain committed to driving value creation for our unitholders and increasing distributions from this new base as conditions permit.”
This one-third distribution reduction will provide RioCan additional cash flow of approximately $152 million annually. The additional capital will be used to fund initiatives that drive long-term net asset value growth for RioCan’s unitholders such as its mixed-use residential developments, unit buybacks through its normal course issuer bid program, and debt repayment.
RioCan’s Board of Trustees will reevaluate the distribution on a regular basis, taking into account various factors including, but not limited to, market stabilization as the health crisis dissipates, cash flow and leverage.
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.
