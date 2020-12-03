 

URBN Announces Appointment of New CFO

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced the promotion of Melanie Marein-Efron, the Company’s Executive Director of Corporate Development and Finance, to Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2020.

“I am pleased to announce Melanie’s promotion to be our new Chief Financial Officer, and I welcome her to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident Melanie will approach her new role with the same energy, dedication and thoroughness she has displayed since joining URBN eight years ago,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Ms. Marein-Efron joined URBN in January 2013 as Director of Financial, Planning & Analysis and was subsequently promoted to Executive Director Finance & Corporate Development, her current role. Prior to joining the Company, Melanie worked at Campbell Soup Company, Godiva Chocolate and General Motors in various senior finance roles. Melanie began her career at Arthur Andersen in 1991 in the financial advisory consulting practice. Melanie holds a B.S. in Economics and M.B.A in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 250 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 234 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 146 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Menus & Venues restaurants, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of October 31, 2020. Free People and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

