 

Parkland advances growth strategy with two U.S. acquisitions

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into a series of transactions (the “Acquisitions”) to acquire:

  • The assets of Story Distributing Company and its affiliates (collectively, “Story”). Story is a well-established retail and commercial fuel business headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. This acquisition adds scale and density to Parkland’s existing Northern Tier Regional Operating Center (“ROC”) and expands our presence in the high-growth Montana and Idaho markets.
  • The assets of Carter Oil Company, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Carter”). Carter is a wholesale and commercial fuel distributor based in Flagstaff, Arizona. This acquisition complements Parkland’s existing Utah and Arizona operations within our Rockies ROC and expands our presence in the high-growth Northern Arizona region.

On a combined basis, the Acquisitions include 13 quality company retail sites with strong non-fuel contribution, approximately 40 retail dealers as well as commercial fuel and lubricant distribution capabilities. The Acquisitions are expected to add annual fuel and petroleum product volume of approximately 275 million litres to our USA segment.

“We continue to build momentum in the U.S. and advance our growth strategy,” said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. “These acquisitions expand our presence in high-growth regions and provide additional opportunities to leverage our On the Run convenience store brand and increase our supply and distribution capabilities. We see an attractive pipeline of opportunities and are well positioned for further growth.”

The Acquisitions are at valuation metrics consistent with Parkland’s prior U.S. transactions and will be funded with cash on hand and existing credit facility capacity. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, with Carter expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Story in early 2021. Closing will be confirmed as part of our regular quarterly disclosure. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release the words “expect”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “believe", “continue”, “pursue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of Acquisitions and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the Acquisitions, the anticipated sources of funding of the Acquisitions, and future acquisition opportunities. 

