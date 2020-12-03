 

Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The declared dividend will be paid on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2020.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which manufactures complex work truck attachments consisting of snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which primarily up-fits Class 4-8 work vehicles with market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON, DEJANA and related sub-brands, and also manufactures snow and ice control attachments under the HENDERSON brand.

