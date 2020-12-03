Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.



The declared dividend will be paid on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2020.