AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Anthem, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of the core Blue Cross Blue Shield-branded insurance subsidiaries of Anthem, Inc. (Anthem) (Indianapolis, IN) [NYSE:ANTM]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+”, the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of Anthem and the Long-Term IR on the existing surplus notes of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (Indianapolis, IN).

The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. See below for detailed listing of the companies and Long-Term IRs.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield-branded entities, also referred to as Anthem Health Group (Anthem Health), are part of the core subsidiaries of Anthem. The ratings of Anthem Health reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Anthem Health’s risk-adjusted capitalization is viewed as strongest, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The Anthem Health entities comprise the main source of earnings and dividends for the parent organization, Anthem, with dividends from subsidiaries exceeding $3 billion in each of the past two years, and projected to be in line with these levels in 2020. The Anthem Health entities generally have been able to grow capital despite these dividend payments. Anthem Health’s reported underwriting results and net income in aggregate have been favorable with some fluctuations at the product and entity level. The Anthem Health entities have reported underwriting income of approximately $4 billion per year and net income of approximately $3 billion to $4 billion annually, with return on revenue in the 5-6% range and return on equity of approximately 30% in the past few years. The group has good product and geographic diversity, as Anthem operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states with excellent brand recognition and leading market share in the majority of its states. While there is geographic limitation to its business, based on the Blue Cross/Blue Shield licenses, the companies have a solid presence across its various product offerings, including small-mid-large and national accounts and the fully insured and self-insured segments, as well as through BlueCard.