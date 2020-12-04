 

PropTech Investment Corporation II Announces Pricing of Upsized $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Investment Corporation II (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Friday, December 4, 2020, under the ticker symbol “PTICU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade.  Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PTIC” and “PTICW,” respectively.

The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying high quality business that provide technological innovation to the real estate industry, or PropTech. The Company is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Thomas D. Hennessy and M. Joseph Beck.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering. Northland Capital Markets is acting as lead manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2020.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Cody Slach, Matt Glover
Gateway
(949) 574-3860
PTIC@gatewayir.com  




