 

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V Announces Pricing of $218,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 01:00  |  22   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCVU) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,800,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $218,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FTCVU" and will begin trading on December 4, 2020. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FTCV” and “FTCVW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is serving as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,270,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. 

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that such offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Amanda Abrams
Cohen & Company, LLC
aabrams@cohenandcompany.com
(215) 701-9693

 


FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP V jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V Announces Pricing of $218,000,000 Initial Public Offering PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCVU) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...