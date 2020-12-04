 

BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to Prevent Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 02:45  |  144   |   |   

—Significant and sustained reduction in HAE attacks—

Oral, once-daily prophylactic option enables HAE patients to reduce burden of therapy1 

ORLADEYO approved for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

“ORLADEYO offers people with HAE and their physicians the first orally administered non-steroidal option for preventing HAE attacks and represents an important and welcome step in making more treatment options available to physicians and patients,” said Anthony J. Castaldo, president and chief executive officer of the US Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA). 

In the pivotal Phase 3 APeX-2 trial, ORLADEYO significantly reduced attacks at 24 weeks, and this reduction was sustained through 48 weeks. HAE patients who completed 48 weeks of treatment (150 mg) saw reductions in their HAE attack rates, from a mean of 2.9 attacks per month at baseline to a mean of 1.0 attacks per month after 48 weeks of therapy. In the long-term open label APeX-S trial, patients completing 48 weeks of therapy (150 mg) had a mean attack rate of 0.8 attacks per month.

ORLADEYO was safe and well tolerated in both trials. The most frequently reported adverse reactions in patients receiving ORLADEYO compared with placebo were gastrointestinal reactions. These reactions generally occurred early after initiation of treatment with ORLADEYO, became less frequent with time and typically self-resolved.

“Patients and physicians acknowledge that HAE treatments can add a burden to patients’ lives.  As an oral, once-daily option, ORLADEYO can provide significant attack reduction and lessen the burden associated with injections and infusions,” said Marc Riedl, M.D., professor of medicine and clinical director, U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association Center at the University of California, San Diego, and an investigator in the APeX-2 trial.

“With this new treatment option, physicians and patients can continue to have collaborative discussions to choose the treatment that meets each patient’s needs, life circumstances and preferences,” Riedl added.

Seite 1 von 5
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to Prevent Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients —Significant and sustained reduction in HAE attacks— —Oral, once-daily prophylactic option enables HAE patients to reduce burden of therapy1 — —ORLADEYO approved for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older— RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.11.20
Allergy Publishes Results from BioCryst’s APeX-J Trial of Oral, Once-Daily Berotralstat for the Prevention of HAE Attacks
20.11.20
BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investment Conferences
13.11.20
BioCryst Presents Data Showing Sustained Attack Rate Reductions, Improved Patient Satisfaction and Quality of Life for HAE Patients Taking Berotralstat in APeX-2 Trial
13.11.20
BioCryst Presents New Data Highlighting Burden of Therapy with Current Injectable Prophylaxis Medication for HAE
12.11.20
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
05.11.20
BioCryst Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Upcoming Key Milestones

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
241
BioCryst Pharma Inc (BCRX) -- Next Ebola Play