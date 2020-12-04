 

dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 02:47  |  88   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the "Meeting"). Out of concern for the safety of dynaCERT's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID‐19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health rules and guidelines concerning in‐person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually via the Lumi annual meeting platform pursuant to suggestions by the Company’s registrar and transfer agent and scrutineers, TSX Trust Company. A total of 106,024,254 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing 28.85% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors, the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company, the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan and the approval of the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:

Description of Matter Voted Upon
 Result of
Vote

Votes by Ballot
Votes For
# (%)

Votes Against
# (%) 		Votes
Withheld
# (%)
1. Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors at seven (7) Passed 105,247,595 (99.27%) 776,659 (0.73%)  
2. Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation
  • James Payne
  • Robert Maier
  • Jean-Pierre Colin
  • Wayne Hoffman
  • Richard Lu
  • Elliot Strashin
  • Amir Farahi



Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected


102,419,255 (96.60%)
102,645,195 (96.81%)
98,376,987 (92.79%)
99,725,196 (94.06%)
100,918,168 (95.18%)
99,641,269 (93.98%)
99,252,189 (93.61%)

  
Seite 1 von 3
dynaCERT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
Wasserstoff Aktien Video: ElringKlinger, FuelCell Energy und PlugPower!(1) 
18.11.20
NIO, Tesla, dynaCERT: Die Zukunft mobilisieren!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
4.102
DYA - dynaCERT inc. | Carbon Emission Reduction Technology