dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the "Meeting"). Out of concern for the safety of dynaCERT's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID‐19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health rules and guidelines concerning in‐person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually via the Lumi annual meeting platform pursuant to suggestions by the Company’s registrar and transfer agent and scrutineers, TSX Trust Company. A total of 106,024,254 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing 28.85% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors, the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company, the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan and the approval of the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows: