 

Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 03:02  |  46   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Sigilon. In addition, Sigilon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Sigilon’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 4, 2020 under the symbol “SGTX.”

The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Sigilon, are expected to be $126.0 million excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; and from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform. Sigilon’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed initial public offering of our common stock. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed initial public offering. There can be no assurance that we will be able to complete our initial public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Applicable risks also include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

 

CONTACT: Media Contact

Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
abonanno@soleburytrout.com
914-450-0349



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced the pricing of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...