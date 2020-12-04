 

Successful Outcomes for the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference

YANTAI, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, the Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government convened a press conference to announce the outcomes of the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference.

On November 29, the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference came to a successful conclusion. An innovative and far-reaching conference in the field of industrial design, it achieved a series of successful outcomes.

With the theme 'Intelligent Design & Road to the Future', the conference innovatively launched 100 online sub-venues worldwide with a view to exploring the latest concepts in intelligent manufacturing. The 2020 China Excellent Industrial Design (CEID) Award Exhibition held during the conference attracted 7.5 million online viewers and 100,000 offline visitors. Almost one thousand local enterprises, industrial parks, social organizations, colleges, and universities in Yantai City participated in the exhibition. There were also special exhibitions staged in a number of cities and regions. 158 investment promotion personnel conducted business matching sessions with 803 companies including BYD, MESDA, Shandong Groot Industrial Equipment, Shandong Zhonghang Electromechanical Equipment and Yijiahe Technology. This resulted in the possibility of 174 projects and reached 2.995 billion yuan in investment, technical cooperation, trade and other business activities.

The conference attracted the attention of many domestic and foreign media outlets such as Xinhua News Agency and CCTV. To date, the keywords of the conference have generated more than 300 million internet clicks, pageviews, and exposures.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=379074
   Caption: Gold Award Winner of the 2020 CEID Award: TX-100 railway track sewage suction machine

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=379079
   Caption: Gold Award Winner of the 2020 CEID Award: Bosideng Mountaineering Collection Series

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=379080
   Caption:  Gold Award Winner of the 2020 CEID Award: Weichai Power WP13G power assembly

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=379081
   Caption: Visitors are appreciating the gold award winner of the 2020 CEID award: the
concept vehicle of ultra-low wind resistance electric passenger vehicle.



