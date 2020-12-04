EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Study Achiko partners with Udayana University for Covid-19 testing research in Bali, Indonesia 04-Dec-2020 / 06:12 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Achiko signed a research agreement with Udayana University's Research Department to study the practicability of a mass testing approach with Teman Sehat and Gumnuts when available

- The Study will focus on a systems approach to mass testing and consequences to healthcare, and consumer and business confidence

- The partners plan to collaborate to deploy testing infrastructure, Teman Sehat and other systems to three islands adjacent to Bali: Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan

- Successful completion will have implications for the rollout across the rest of Indonesia and to other countries

Zurich, 4 December 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko") and Udayana University's Research Department ("Udayana") have signed a research agreement on Wednesday. The partners plan to conduct a study to better understand acceptance of mass testing in the broader population as well as the practicality of mass testing, and its effects on healthcare and consumer and business confidence. To this end, diagnostic testing for Covid-19 will be deployed across three islands in the province of Bali (Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan), Indonesia, starting in late January 2021.

The Study will include Teman Sehat, Achiko's Testing Passport and ecosystem platform, and Gumnuts, Achiko's low-cost saliva-based testing solution, when available.

Udayana is a leading state university in the province of Bali. Its Research Department will be studying not just acceptability and practicality of mass testing, but also the implications in terms of resources needed for adaptation and integration of Teman Sehat with existing processes. An accompanying implementation study will monitor the effect that mass testing has on incidence rates as well as the number of successfully identified close contacts, clusters and mandated isolations.