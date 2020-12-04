DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous flatexDEGIRO AG to be included in the SDAX 04.12.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Promotion to SDAX selection index with effect from 21 December 2020

- Another important milestone reached to become the leading pan-European online broker

- Full-year guidance of more than 1.2 m customers and 70 m securities transactions confirmed

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, will be included in the SDAX. As Deutsche Börse announced yesterday, the SDAX listing of flatexDEGIRO AG will take effect on 21 December 2020.

The SDAX listing makes flatexDEGIRO one of the 160 largest listed companies in Germany. The market capitalization of the leading online broker currently stands at approx. EUR 1.5 billion.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG, comments on the inclusion in the SDAX: "We are very pleased that our long-term growth story and our Vision 2025 are being honored by the capital market. The inclusion in the SDAX is both recognition and incentive for us. A new era is now also beginning for flatexDEGIRO on the capital market." The dynamic operational growth, the excellent scalability of the business model and the positioning as leading pan-European online broker have significantly increased the interest of international investors in recent months.

flatexDEGIRO's Vision 2025 is to acquire at least 1 percent of the eligible European population, equating to more than 3 million people, as customers. As a European brokerage powerhouse, flatexDEGIRO would then process over 100 million transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility. " We are very confident about our forecast for the full year and our future growth. Our listing in the SDAX and the resulting growing visibility will enable investors worldwide to participate even better in our operational success," says Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.