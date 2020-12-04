 

Celyad Oncology Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 Trial of CYAD-211 for Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 07:00  |  64   |   |   
  • Preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial are expected first half 2021
  • Additional €3.4 million in non-dilutive funding from SPW-Recherche of the Walloon Region to support advancement of CYAD-211

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced dosing of the first patient of the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of CYAD-211, the Company’s novel, short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) candidate for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM).

“Despite the introduction of several new treatment options over the past few years, multiple myeloma remains a devastating disease with a high unmet need for new therapies. We are proud to participate in the IMMUNICY-1 trial which will evaluate CYAD-211 in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients,” said professor Dr. Sébastien Anguille, CAR T specialist at the Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), Edegem, Belgium. “Based on the encouraging preclinical data, we believe this new allogeneic CAR T targeting BCMA has the potential to become an important therapy for such a challenging patient population.”

Frédéric Lehmann, VP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs at Celyad Oncology, added, “Dosing the first patient with CYAD-211 marks another major milestone to systematically advance our pipeline of non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T candidates. BCMA is highly expressed in multiple myeloma patients and we hope to see a positive clinical benefit with our approach of targeting BCMA with our first-in-class CAR T which is underpinned by our shRNA technology. Enrollment in the IMMUNICY-1 trial will continue over the coming months and we expect to report proof-of-concept data from the initial dose cohorts of the trial during the first half of 2021.”

Financial Update

The Company received €3.4 million in non-dilutive funding from the SPW-Recherche of the Walloon Region, which will support the development of CYAD 211. Under the terms of this funding, the Company was awarded non-dilutive funding in the form of recoverable cash advances (‘avances récupérables’). The regional funding is associated with the Company’s specific research and development programs. Under the applicable conditions, the recoverable cash advance is reimbursable over the economic life of the projects. Thirty percent is refundable based on a fixed reimbursement schedule of 20 years, while the balance is refunded under the form of royalties over the same period.

Seite 1 von 3


Celyad Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celyad Oncology Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 Trial of CYAD-211 for Multiple Myeloma Preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial are expected first half 2021Additional €3.4 million in non-dilutive funding from SPW-Recherche of the Walloon Region to support advancement of CYAD-211 MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Celyad Oncology Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 Trial of CYAD-211 for Multiple Myeloma
01.12.20
Celyad Oncology to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the JMP Securities Hematology Summit
01.12.20
Celyad Oncology to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the JMP Securities Hematology Summit
10.11.20
Celyad Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
10.11.20
Celyad Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
04.11.20
Celyad Oncology to Present Updates from Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
04.11.20
Celyad Oncology to Present Updates from Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition