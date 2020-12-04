Xlife Sciences AG: Successful capital raising of six million Swiss francs

Xlife Sciences AG has successfully closed its capital increase and raised a total of 6.02 million Swiss Francs of new capital as of December 3, 2020. The placement was oversubscribed at the end of the subscription period. The management of the company sees the strong demand as a confirmation for its business model. The capital will be used almost exclusively for existing and new projects.

In the capital round completed on December 3, 2020, existing and new investors subscribed for shares with a total value of CHF 6.02 million. For Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, the high demand of investors is a confirmation of the successful business model. "The strong interest of investors shows that our company, with its strategy of holding and developing a broad portfolio of early-stage life science projects is an attractive investment even in challenging times such as the corona crisis". Investors who are already invested in the life sciences sector consider the business model of Xlife as an attractive investment stage diversification, Baumann continues.



Capital to expand the project portfolio



According to the management of Xlife Sciences AG, the fresh capital will be used almost exclusively for the further development of the project portfolio. The fixed costs of the company as management company should be maintained as low as possible. Yesterday, it was already announced that Xlife's portfolio will grow by two projects with Panmabs GmbH and Xarma Life Science GmbH, both based in Mainz.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

For media inquiries

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60, oliver.baumann@xlifesciences.com

