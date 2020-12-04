The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 03 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.2432 £ 22.1901 Estimated MTD return 0.16 % -0.12 % Estimated YTD return 10.24 % 7.53 % Estimated ITD return 152.43 % 121.90 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.10 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.34 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,780.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -19.78 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A