 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 03 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.2432 £    22.1901
Estimated MTD return      0.16 %     -0.12 %
Estimated YTD return     10.24 %      7.53 %
Estimated ITD return    152.43 %    121.90 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    19.10 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -24.34 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,780.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -19.78 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Disclaimer

