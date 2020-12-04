 

Global eCommerce Transactions Jump in November Due to Earlier Start of Holiday Shopping Season, New Data from ACI Worldwide Reveals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

New benchmark data from ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, revealed a 21 percent increase in eCommerce transactions globally in November 2020 compared to November 2019. This was driven by strong consumer demand for household items and services, especially those providing shipment, remote education and training, and insurance for consumer electronics. According to the data, based on hundreds of millions of eCommerce transactions from global merchants, the retail sector saw a significant increase (30%) over the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Saturday after Black Friday experienced the biggest increase at 47 percent compared to 2019. However, the average ticket price on these peak days declined by 3 percent compared to 2019, down from $136 to $132, as consumers are attracted to free shipment and sales.

“This year’s holiday season is looking very different from previous years with many merchants starting sales much earlier, as well as continuing promotions beyond the traditional peak days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The result is a substantial increase in eCommerce transaction volumes prior to Black Friday,” said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “In addition, many merchants expanded their buy-online-pick-up-in-store and free next-day delivery options, which attracted many consumers.”

Fraud attempt rates by volume increased slightly to 1.7 percent by volume and 3.4 percent by value, similar to prior holiday seasons, as a result of increased genuine consumer spending outpacing fraud. Non-fraud chargebacks increased by 15 percent in October* 2020 compared to 2019, a lower percentage than that of April and May of 2020, mainly due to more people being back at work and call centers being better staffed to deal with consumer calls.

“Although fraud rates have increased only slightly, merchants and consumers do need to be vigilant. Consumers should avoid leaving packages on their doorsteps for long periods of time to avoid porch piracy, as this has been an area of growing concern over the years. As the buy-online-pick-up-in-store channel continues to experience fast growth driven by the pandemic, it is providing greater opportunity for fraudsters,​” Guerra concluded.

Key Findings:

eCommerce purchasing trends:

  • In 2020 to-date (January to November), global eCommerce transactions increased by 20 percent compared to the same period last year.
  • Travel and ticketing continued to see a significant dip in November due to the pandemic, declining 60 and 85 percent respectively.
  • Transactions in the gaming sector increased 50 percent; this increase was less than previous months, potentially due to market saturation as well as consumers potentially awaiting holiday gift cards for gaming purchases.
  • The U.S. saw an increase in transactions of 20 percent and the UK of 19 percent from January through November 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
    • We continue to see eCommerce spending behaviors change because of lockdown, driving UK purchases earlier this holiday season than ever before

Fraud trends:

  • ​Fraudulent attempt purchase value decreased by $11 in 2020 compared to 2019; this was the impact of airline, sporting event and concert ticket purchase declines, which have a high average ticket price; genuine purchases value decreased by $18​.
  • Fraud attempt rates by volume increased slightly by 1.7 percent and 3.4 percent by value, similar to prior holiday seasons, as a result of increased genuine consumer spending outpacing fraud.

*As chargebacks take approximately 45 days to process, the most current complete data is from October 2020.

About ACI Worldwide
 ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global eCommerce Transactions Jump in November Due to Earlier Start of Holiday Shopping Season, New Data from ACI Worldwide Reveals New benchmark data from ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, revealed a 21 percent increase in eCommerce transactions globally in November 2020 compared to November 2019. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Credit Union Loan Source Selects ACI Speedpay to Drive Digital Bill Payments for Customers; ACI Mobile Wallet Payments Adoption Grows 30 Percent
23.11.20
ACI Worldwide to Accelerate Fraud Prevention via the Public Cloud
12.11.20
eCommerce Transactions Will Soar During Holiday Shopping Season as Pandemic Leads to More Lockdowns, per New Data from ACI Worldwide
11.11.20
Festive Season Spending: 85 Percent of Indian Consumers See Merchant Acceptance and Ease of Use of Digital Payments Increasing, According to New ACI Research
05.11.20
ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
04.11.20
ACI Worldwide to Spotlight New Strategy at Virtual Analyst Day on November 10