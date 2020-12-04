 

Agillic A/S has entered into a Market Maker agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

Announcement no. 20 2020

Copenhagen – 4 December 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) has today entered into a Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Agillic A/S has today entered into a Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank A/S. The Agreement will be effective as from today, 4 December 2020 and has been concluded with reference to Nasdaq's Member rules, which are available on Nasdaq's website.

 

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com


Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company
Sasja Dalgaard, sd@toftecompany.com
Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 4 December 2020.

Agillic A/S – Gammel Mønt 2 – 1171 Copenhagen K – Denmark

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agillic A/S has entered into a Market Maker agreement with Danske Bank A/S Announcement no. 20 2020 Copenhagen – 4 December 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) has today entered into a Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank A/S Agillic A/S has today entered into a Market Maker …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...