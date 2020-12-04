Agillic A/S has entered into a Market Maker agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Agillic A/S has today entered into a Market Maker Agreement with Danske Bank A/S. The Agreement will be effective as from today, 4 December 2020 and has been concluded with reference to Nasdaq's Member rules, which are available on Nasdaq's website.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 25 16 21 03

bent.faurskov@agillic.com





Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Sasja Dalgaard, sd@toftecompany.com

Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 4 December 2020.

Agillic A/S – Gammel Mønt 2 – 1171 Copenhagen K – Denmark

