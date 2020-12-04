Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 4, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 697,647 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 30, 2020 up to and including December 3, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.80 per share for a total consideration of € 16.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 43,416,759 common shares for a total consideration of € 1 billion.

Ahold Delhaize confirms the successful completion of the program on December 3, 2020. The number of outstanding common shares as of this date was 1,047,035,604.