 

DGAP-News Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG no longer in the SDAX

DGAP-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG no longer in the SDAX

04.12.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

W&W AG no longer in the SDAX

The stock of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) will no longer be listed in the SDAX index of the Frankfurt stock exchange from 21 December 2020.

The reason for this is the relatively low trading volume in free float, which is a key criterion for membership of the SDAX.

The W&W-Group will continue its sustained growth policy.

With its stable and reliable dividend and its attractive price potential, the W&W stock thus remains a sustainable and profitable investment, in particular for investors focussing on long-term value.

Our key shareholders are also in agreement on this.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)711/662-725252
email: ir@ww-ag.com


04.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
Gutenbergstrasse 30
70176 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008051004
WKN: 805100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152805

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1152805  04.12.2020 

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Aktie



DGAP-News Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG no longer in the SDAX DGAP-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG no longer in the SDAX 04.12.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. W&W AG no longer in the SDAX

