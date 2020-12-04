DGAP-News Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG no longer in the SDAX
DGAP-News: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
W&W AG no longer in the SDAX
The reason for this is the relatively low trading volume in free float, which is a key criterion for membership of the SDAX.
The W&W-Group will continue its sustained growth policy.
With its stable and reliable dividend and its attractive price potential, the W&W stock thus remains a sustainable and profitable investment, in particular for investors focussing on long-term value.
Our key shareholders are also in agreement on this.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)711/662-725252
email: ir@ww-ag.com
04.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|Gutenbergstrasse 30
|70176 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ww-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008051004
|WKN:
|805100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1152805
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
