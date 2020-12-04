Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG no longer in the SDAX

W&W AG no longer in the SDAX The stock of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) will no longer be listed in the SDAX index of the Frankfurt stock exchange from 21 December 2020.

The reason for this is the relatively low trading volume in free float, which is a key criterion for membership of the SDAX.

The W&W-Group will continue its sustained growth policy.

With its stable and reliable dividend and its attractive price potential, the W&W stock thus remains a sustainable and profitable investment, in particular for investors focussing on long-term value.

Our key shareholders are also in agreement on this.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)711/662-725252

email: ir@ww-ag.com

