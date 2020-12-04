 

ADDITIONAL ORDERS FROM AXFOOD

Westpay AB, a leading Fintech company, has received new orders for payment terminals and services, as part of ongoing cooperation with Axfood. These orders represent a positive sign of progress in the deployment of next generation payment terminals in Axfood stores. 

The orders received from Axfood, amount to more than SEK 1 million initially and will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2020. These orders are in addition to what has been previously communicated.

– A project of this magnitude is a good way to benchmark our processes. Having additional orders like this is the best feedback we can get. It proves that we are on track and that our hard work pays off. I am proud of how we, together with them at Axfood, manage to maintain the highest quality, says Tomas Nilsson, CTO at Westpay.

In early 2020, Axfood contracted Westpay with the responsibility to provide Axfood with next-generation payment solutions. In September this year, the project passed a key milestone. As of then, consumers can experience Westpay’s solutions in selected Axfood stores.


