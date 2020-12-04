ADDITIONAL ORDERS FROM AXFOOD

Westpay AB, a leading Fintech company, has received new orders for payment terminals and services, as part of ongoing cooperation with Axfood. These orders represent a positive sign of progress in the deployment of next generation payment terminals in Axfood stores.



The orders received from Axfood, amount to more than SEK 1 million initially and will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2020. These orders are in addition to what has been previously communicated.