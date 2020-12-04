 

DGAP-News APEIRON Biologics: Patient recruitment completed in Phase II COVID-19 Clinical Trial of APN01

APEIRON Biologics: Patient recruitment completed in Phase II COVID-19 Clinical Trial of APN01

APEIRON Biologics: Patient recruitment completed in
Phase II COVID-19 Clinical Trial of APN01

- Results of the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial expected in Q1 2021

- Preparations for rolling Marketing Authorization Application in Europe commenced

- Trial results to confirm unique triple mode of action to prevent infection, organ injury and inflammation.

Vienna, Austria, 04 December 2020: APEIRON Biologics AG today announced that patient recruitment of its ongoing Phase II clinical trial with APN01 to treat COVID-19 was completed. The results of the international, multicenter, double-blind, randomized and placebo-controlled trial are expected in Q1 2021.

APN01 (alunacedase alfa) is the recombinant form of the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (rhACE2) with a unique triple mode of action: APN01 has the potential to prevent cells from infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reduce injury to multiple organs and additionally to treat the inflammatory reactions in the lungs caused by COVID-19. The specific targeting of SARS-CoV-2 by APN01 was recently confirmed by preclinical results published in the peer reviewed publication CELL.

The ongoing Phase II trial compares APN01 to placebo with approximately 100 patients per treatment arm in severely infected COVID-19 patients at multiple sites in Germany, Austria, Denmark, UK and Russia. The primary objective of the trial is to assess the clinical efficacy and safety of APN01 in severe COVID-19 patients using, among other criteria, the need for invasive mechanical ventilation. Secondary objectives include the evaluation of measurable biological biomarker changes following treatment with APN01.

