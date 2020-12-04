DGAP-News: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. / Key word(s): Alliance ENDRA Life Sciences Announces New Clinical Study Partnership with the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire d'Angers, France 04.12.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Study to Bolster Clinical Evidence of Performance of Patented TAEUS Ultrasound Device in NAFLD Patients as Commercialization Begins

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that Centre Hospitalier Universitaire d'Angers, France (CHU Angers), a world-renowned healthcare institution, is partnering with ENDRA for a clinical study of ENDRA's Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS(TM)) device for assessing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

"We are thrilled that CHU Angers, a renowned French clinical and teaching institution, is evaluating TAEUS as a tool to characterize NAFLD, a condition that impacts more than 1 billion people globally," said ENDRA Life Sciences Chief Commercial Officer Renaud Maloberti. "It's an honor for ENDRA to garner the clinical interest of this leading research institution. We look forward to building our relationship with CHU Angers as we begin commercializing TAEUS in Europe."

This is the second clinical research partnership for ENDRA in Europe and the fifth globally. It is a natural progression from the feasibility study conducted by the Robarts Research Institute in Canada, and the first evaluation site that was deployed earlier this month at Rocky Vista University in the United States. The data from the CHU Angers study, along with other ongoing or to-be-initiated studies, will be used to bolster the clinical evidence and further establish the clinical utility of the TAEUS ultrasound device in patients with NAFLD, as commercialization begins. The study will be led by Pr. Christophe Aube, MD, PUPH, Chair of the Radiology department in close association with Pr. Jerome Boursier, MD, PUPH, Chair of the Hepatology department.