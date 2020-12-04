 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.12.2020 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marten
Last name(s): Julius-Meyer zu Starten

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KAP AG

b) LEI
529900PL69Z32D8WH189 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006208408

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares in the context of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.87 EUR 100002.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.87 EUR 100002.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.12.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63816  04.12.2020 



Disclaimer

