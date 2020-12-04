

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.12.2020 / 09:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marten Last name(s): Julius-Meyer zu Starten

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KAP AG

b) LEI

529900PL69Z32D8WH189

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006208408

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of shares in the context of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.87 EUR 100002.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.87 EUR 100002.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

