 

Orano and KHNP Sign a Cooperation Agreement on Dismantling Nuclear Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 09:56  |  61   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Orano and KHNP (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power) today signed in Gyeongju a cooperation agreement aiming to enhance the performance of the dismantling projects for nuclear facilities, particularly in South Korea and Europe.

The partnership will allow KHNP to benefit from Orano’s proven experience in preparing and carrying out nuclear dismantling. Orano will provide technical assistance and supply skills and training, and South-Korean engineers will be included in the Orano DS teams specialized in dismantling projects.

The collaboration will give Orano access to the expertise of KHNP engineers, and to its network of providers of nuclear engineering services, particularly in the fields of robotics, process industrialization and quality.

The agreement also provides for collaboration between both parties in order to carry out joint technical studies. Such studies could cover, for instance, questions related to the automation of some complex processes, the design of intermediate storage units for legacy waste, and the treatment and packaging of the waste generated by the dismantling operations.

The work will be directed by the Orano and KHNP teams specialized in dismantling, clean-up and waste management.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President of Dismantling and Services activities, and a member of the Orano Group Executive Committee said “We are proud to have gained the trust of our partner KHNP, with whom we are keen to collaborate in working on ambitious and complex projects. This success strengthens our position as a world market leader in dismantling and associated services and illustrates how France can export its know-how in the nuclear field”.

Yoon-Ho Kim, Executive Vice President Technology and Innovation Division at KHNP, said: “KHNP and Korean domestic partners will have chance to participate in Orano's decommissioning projects in France, and Orano's accumulated experience will be very valuable asset to Korea's decommissioning project through this agreement. I have no doubt that it will serve as the foundation for strengthening cooperation in decommissioning businesses between Korea and France.”

About Orano
 Orano reuses nuclear materials in ways that support the development of society, primarily in the field of energy.
The Group offers products and services with high added value across the whole nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to decommissioning and including conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, all contribute to the generation of low-carbon electricity.
Orano and its 16,000 staff are highly knowledgeable, seek constantly to innovate, are skilled in cutting-edge technologies and insist on high levels of safety. They use these assets to serve their customers in France and abroad.
Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About KHNP
 KHNP, energy leader making life prosperous with eco-friendly energy, is the largest electric power company which generate over one fourth of total electric power generated in South Korea with noble sense of mission and pride of “supplying electric power in stable manner to enrich lives of people and to contribute to the growth of national economy” as its driving force.

www.orano.group
@Oranogroup

Seite 1 von 2
Orano Unternehmensanleihe 4,875 % bis 09/24 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orano and KHNP Sign a Cooperation Agreement on Dismantling Nuclear Facilities Regulatory News: Orano and KHNP (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power) today signed in Gyeongju a cooperation agreement aiming to enhance the performance of the dismantling projects for nuclear facilities, particularly in South Korea and Europe. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Orano Accelerates the Deployment of Digital Solutions on a Large Scale
12.11.20
Orano Med Increases Its Capacity for the Production of Lead-212 for the Development of Cancer Treatments