QPR Software Delivers Process Mining Software to a Leading European Logistics Company

The Customer, a leading European logistics company, is currently developing its digital services in order to increase efficiency across business areas. The Customer will use QPR ProcessAnalyzer to support its digital transformation, starting by optimizing procurement processes such as Procure-to-Pay (P2P).

Helsinki, Finland, December 4, 2020 at 11.00 am - QPR has signed an agreement to deliver QPR ProcessAnalyzer to one of the largest logistics companies in Europe

In order to get the needed transparency into its multi-business strategy and individual processes occurring over various geographical and functional areas, the Customer realized the need for process mining. QPR ProcessAnalyzer was selected because of its enterprise compatibility, powerful analytics abilities and advanced dashboarding functionality.

By analyzing data from multiple source systems, the Customer will be able to get a holistic view of its processes, with full coverage of process steps and transactions. This also enables the Customer to understand root causes of inefficiencies and identify where it is most profitable to optimize processes and implement process automation.

“We are excited to work together with this company that operates in a variety of areas, all of which can benefit from process mining. The good thing is that in these financially challenging times, companies can increase their efficiency substantially without changes in their headcount, by optimizing their processes. We have witnessed companies radically transform their business once they’ve realized the benefits of process mining, and I am thrilled to see this company start its process mining journey with us”, says Senior Vice President Matti Erkheikki who manages the process mining business at QPR Software.





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

For additional information in QPR Software, please contact:

Matti Erkheikki

Senior Vice President, QPR Software Plc