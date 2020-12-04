EANS-News ANDRITZ to acquire Laroche, France Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 04.12.2020, 10:45 | 52 | 0 | 0 04.12.2020, 10:45 |

Graz - December 4, 2020. International technology Group ANDRITZ has signed an

agreement with Laroche, based in Cours, France, to acquire LM Industries

comprising Laroche SA and Miltec SA, France. ANDRITZ will take over all Laroche

entities and their business worldwide. Closing of the transaction, which is

subject to approval by the ANDRITZ Supervisory Board, is expected at the

beginning of 2021.



Laroche is a leading supplier of fiber processing technologies such as opening,

blending and dosing, airlay web forming, textile waste recycling and

decortication of bast fibers. The product portfolio further complements the

ANDRITZ Nonwoven product range. ANDRITZ is now able to offer the complete supply

and value chain, from the raw material, to opening and blending, web forming,

bonding, finishing, drying, and converting. Laroche's high-performance

technologies for opening and blending enhance the ANDRITZ scope of supply for

spunlace, needlepunch and wetlaid production lines. Moreover, both companies

have agreed to further strengthen the development of their existing technologies

for high-speed and high-capacity applications and also to continue pursuing the

development of textile recycling processes in order to stay ahead of the changes

the industry is facing.



Laroche SA has been developing fiber processing technologies for more than 100

years. With integrated manufacturing, the company supplies lines for a wide

range of industries/products: spinning, bedding and furniture, automotive,

acoustic and thermal insulation, geotextiles, filtration, wipes, and many more.



Robert Laroche, President of Laroche: "This acquisition is the logical

conclusion in view of the successful long-term relationship between ANDRITZ and

Laroche. We have been working in close cooperation for more than ten years and

are very much looking forward to becoming a member of the ANDRITZ family."



Andreas Lukas, Senior Vice President and Division Manager, ANDRITZ Nonwoven: "By

adding Laroche's state-of-the-art products and expertise to our existing

capabilities, ANDRITZ Nonwoven will further strengthen its market and technology

position."



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative

plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the

hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/

liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal

feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded

off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and

panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand

name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and

Further inquiry note:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com



issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome@andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

