 

Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2015

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE, 4 DECEMBER 2020, 11.30 a.m. (EET)      

Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2015

A total number of 2,240 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2015. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 4 of December 2020, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 7 of December 2020 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of EUR 2,612.00 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Next Games Corporation’s shares will rise to 27,985,988 shares.

The shares subscribed with the stock options are based on the 2015 Equity Plan. The terms and conditions of the Equity Plans with additional information are available on Next Games website at www.nextgames.com.

Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938


About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com


