Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Murto Risto
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201204085201_8
Transaction date: 2020-12-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1110299036
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Unit price: 101.586 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 101.586 PCT
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
