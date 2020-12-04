 

Sampo plc Managers’ Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

SAMPO PLC                        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                    4 December 2020 at 11:50 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Murto Risto
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201204085201_8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1110299036
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Unit price: 101.586 PCT

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 101.586 PCT

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

