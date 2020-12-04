SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 4 December 2020 at 11:50 am

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Murto Risto

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201204085201_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: XS1110299036

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Unit price: 101.586 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 101.586 PCT

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030