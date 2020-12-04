EMnify Data Streamer Launches New Integrations into Google Cloud Pub/Sub and Azure Event Hubs Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 04.12.2020, 11:15 | 39 | 0 | 0 04.12.2020, 11:15 |

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - EMnify, a leading cloud communication platformprovider for IoT, announced new turnkey integrations into Azure Event Hubs and Google Cloud Pub/Sub via its EMnify Data Streamer - a feature that enablesreal-time streaming of connectivity data into the cloud and self-developedsoftware stacks. These integrations empower IoT support and business teams whoseapplications are deployed on Azure and Google Cloud with complete networktransparency to faster triage and resolve issues."When using traditional mobile services, connectivity data is often not easilyaccessible," says Christian Henke, Head of Product at EMnify. "This leavessupport teams in the dark when problems like excessive data consumption, roamingrestrictions and network attachment failures arise."

EMnify Data Streamer bridges this visibility gap by allowing IoT businesses tointegrate real-time information on network events, service usage and costsdirectly into their applications and operational workflows. The new releaseextends Data Streamer integrations to Azure Event Hubs and Google Cloud Pub/Sub- besides the existing integration for Amazon Kinesis, Amazon S3, keen.io,Datadog, DevicePilot and Salesforce. Leveraging related services like GoogleBigQuery, Azure Times Series, and Azure PowerBI, users can build intuitivedashboards of all network activities and set up proactive alerts to stayinformed of any abnormal events.Integrating connectivity metadata with device and application data in theircloud services allows Enterprises to more quickly understand the root cause whenno data is available for their customers - whether the problem lies in, forexample, firmware updates, network attachment errors or the application notaccepting incoming messages. 360-degree visibility further augments the overallsecurity of IoT solutions against unknown security holes and zero-day exploits."The latest EMnify Data Streamer integrations upgrade the multi-cloudcapabilities of our platform," says Martin Giess, CTO and Co-Founder at EMnify."They go in line with our automated cloud connect service which enables privatenetworking between user devices, EMnify platform, and Azure or Google Cloud,securing end-to-end data communication and giving support teams remote deviceaccess."EMnify provides detailed guides on all available EMnify Data Streamerintegrations, as well as how users can analyze and display connectivity datausing supportive toolchains and third-party services. For more information,visit the EMnify integration guide library athttps://www.emnify.com/cloud-integration-guides .About EMnifyEMnify is a leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider that empowersbusinesses worldwide to get the best out of their devices and overcome industrybarriers. Led by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker,Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify is revolutionizing the industrythrough its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity - addressingone of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. Its disruptive solution andcustomer-centric approach are made possible by 100 experts that supportthousands of companies in more than 70 countries. EMnify's connectivity isavailable in 180 countries with 540 operators across all continents.Founded in 2014, EMnify believes in the power of the Internet of Things andsupports positive societal impact through enterprise innovation.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358273/EMnify_Data_Streamer.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283164/EMnify_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148643/4781723OTS: EMnify Diesen Artikel teilen

