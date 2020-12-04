 

EMnify Data Streamer Launches New Integrations into Google Cloud Pub/Sub and Azure Event Hubs

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - EMnify, a leading cloud communication platform
provider for IoT, announced new turnkey integrations into Azure Event Hubs and
Google Cloud Pub/Sub via its EMnify Data Streamer - a feature that enables
real-time streaming of connectivity data into the cloud and self-developed
software stacks. These integrations empower IoT support and business teams whose
applications are deployed on Azure and Google Cloud with complete network
transparency to faster triage and resolve issues.

"When using traditional mobile services, connectivity data is often not easily
accessible," says Christian Henke, Head of Product at EMnify. "This leaves
support teams in the dark when problems like excessive data consumption, roaming
restrictions and network attachment failures arise."

EMnify Data Streamer bridges this visibility gap by allowing IoT businesses to
integrate real-time information on network events, service usage and costs
directly into their applications and operational workflows. The new release
extends Data Streamer integrations to Azure Event Hubs and Google Cloud Pub/Sub
- besides the existing integration for Amazon Kinesis, Amazon S3, keen.io,
Datadog, DevicePilot and Salesforce. Leveraging related services like Google
BigQuery, Azure Times Series, and Azure PowerBI, users can build intuitive
dashboards of all network activities and set up proactive alerts to stay
informed of any abnormal events.

Integrating connectivity metadata with device and application data in their
cloud services allows Enterprises to more quickly understand the root cause when
no data is available for their customers - whether the problem lies in, for
example, firmware updates, network attachment errors or the application not
accepting incoming messages. 360-degree visibility further augments the overall
security of IoT solutions against unknown security holes and zero-day exploits.

"The latest EMnify Data Streamer integrations upgrade the multi-cloud
capabilities of our platform," says Martin Giess, CTO and Co-Founder at EMnify.
"They go in line with our automated cloud connect service which enables private
networking between user devices, EMnify platform, and Azure or Google Cloud,
securing end-to-end data communication and giving support teams remote device
access."

EMnify provides detailed guides on all available EMnify Data Streamer
integrations, as well as how users can analyze and display connectivity data
using supportive toolchains and third-party services. For more information,
visit the EMnify integration guide library at
https://www.emnify.com/cloud-integration-guides .

About EMnify

EMnify is a leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider that empowers
businesses worldwide to get the best out of their devices and overcome industry
barriers. Led by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker,
Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify is revolutionizing the industry
through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity - addressing
one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. Its disruptive solution and
customer-centric approach are made possible by 100 experts that support
thousands of companies in more than 70 countries. EMnify's connectivity is
available in 180 countries with 540 operators across all continents.

Founded in 2014, EMnify believes in the power of the Internet of Things and
supports positive societal impact through enterprise innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358273/EMnify_Data_Streamer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283164/EMnify_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148643/4781723
OTS: EMnify


EMnify Data Streamer Launches New Integrations into Google Cloud Pub/Sub and Azure Event Hubs EMnify, a leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT, announced new turnkey integrations into Azure Event Hubs and Google Cloud Pub/Sub via its EMnify Data Streamer - a feature that enables real-time streaming of connectivity data into …

