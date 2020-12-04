NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR FORWARDING - EITHER INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY - IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

KION GROUP AG successfully completes capital increase

- Capital increase fully placed

- 95.8% of subscription rights were exercised

- 4.2% sold via bookbuilding

- Gross issue proceeds of around €813 million

- Proceeds expected to strengthen the KION Group's financial position and comprehensively support the path of growth enshrined in the 'KION 2027' strategy

- 13,108,647 new shares issued, equivalent to approximately 11 percent of the current share capital

Frankfurt am Main, December 4, 2020 - KION GROUP AG has very successfully completed the capital increase by way of a rights issue that it had announced on November 18, 2020. "The fact that take-up of the new shares was so good underlines the confidence that shareholders and the capital markets have in our corporate strategy 'KION 2027'," says Anke Groth, Chief Financial Officer of KION GROUP AG.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately €813 million. This represents another significant step in strengthening the KION Group's financial position and flexibility and preparing it for growth under its KION 2027 strategy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The total of 13,108,647 new shares - approximately 11 percent of the existing share capital - were offered to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG (subject to certain restrictions) as part of a rights issue for subscription in the period from November 20 through December 3, 2020 at a ratio of one new share for every nine existing shares. The subscription price was €62.00 per new share. Weichai Power (Luxembourg) Holding S.à r.l., the anchor shareholder of KION GROUP AG, exercised its subscription rights in full. 551.207 shares that remained unsubscribed were placed with qualified institutional investors on December 4, 2020 as part of an accelerated bookbuilding process in accordance with the applicable securities legislation.