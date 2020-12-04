 

DGAP-News KION GROUP AG successfully completes capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.12.2020, 11:00  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
KION GROUP AG successfully completes capital increase (news with additional features)

04.12.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR FORWARDING - EITHER INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY - IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

KION GROUP AG successfully completes capital increase

- Capital increase fully placed

- 95.8% of subscription rights were exercised

- 4.2% sold via bookbuilding

- Gross issue proceeds of around €813 million

- Proceeds expected to strengthen the KION Group's financial position and comprehensively support the path of growth enshrined in the 'KION 2027' strategy

- 13,108,647 new shares issued, equivalent to approximately 11 percent of the current share capital

Frankfurt am Main, December 4, 2020 - KION GROUP AG has very successfully completed the capital increase by way of a rights issue that it had announced on November 18, 2020. "The fact that take-up of the new shares was so good underlines the confidence that shareholders and the capital markets have in our corporate strategy 'KION 2027'," says Anke Groth, Chief Financial Officer of KION GROUP AG.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately €813 million. This represents another significant step in strengthening the KION Group's financial position and flexibility and preparing it for growth under its KION 2027 strategy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The total of 13,108,647 new shares - approximately 11 percent of the existing share capital - were offered to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG (subject to certain restrictions) as part of a rights issue for subscription in the period from November 20 through December 3, 2020 at a ratio of one new share for every nine existing shares. The subscription price was €62.00 per new share. Weichai Power (Luxembourg) Holding S.à r.l., the anchor shareholder of KION GROUP AG, exercised its subscription rights in full. 551.207 shares that remained unsubscribed were placed with qualified institutional investors on December 4, 2020 as part of an accelerated bookbuilding process in accordance with the applicable securities legislation.

Seite 1 von 6
Kion Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Kion, schon zeit einzusteigen?!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News KION GROUP AG successfully completes capital increase DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action KION GROUP AG successfully completes capital increase (news with additional features) 04.12.2020 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Vorläufige Bezugsquote beträgt rund 86,6 Prozent
Fundierte wissenschaftliche Forschung: Havn Life Sciences und das Westwood Institut beschreiten gemeinsame Wege.
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG decides on 5 % capital increase
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG beschließt 5%-Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG plans to raise capital by rights issue - principal shareholder Burda Digital ...
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary subscription quota: approximately 86.6% of the new shares subscribed for ...
DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics schließt Patientenrekrutierung der Phase II COVID-19-Studie mit APN01 ab
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:28 Uhr
Gabelstapler-Hersteller Kion besorgt sich mit Kapitalerhöhung 813 Millionen Euro
11:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
03.12.20
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Vorläufige Bezugsquote beträgt rund 86,6 Prozent (deutsch)
03.12.20
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary subscription quota: approximately 86.6% of the new shares subscribed for in the subscription offer
03.12.20
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Vorläufige Bezugsquote beträgt rund 86,6 Prozent
03.12.20
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG english
03.12.20
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG deutsch
03.12.20
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG deutsch
03.12.20
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
99
Kion, schon zeit einzusteigen?!