 

Aerogel Market worth $1,045 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aerogel Market by Type (Silica, Polymer, and Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, and Monolith), Processing (Virgin, Composites, and Additives), Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, and Performance Coating) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Aerogel Market is projected to reach USD 1,045 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% from USD 638 million in 2020. Aerogel is a porous, solid material consisting of a network-like nanostructure that displays outstanding properties, such as low density and thermal conductivity, high surface area, and flame, moisture, sound, and weather resistance. It is an advanced high-performance insulation material with high load-bearing capacity and exhibits a low optical index of refraction; low dielectric constant; a high degree of porosity; high specific surface area; and superlative thermal, acoustic, and impact damping properties.

Oil & gas is the largest application segment in the aerogel market. North America was the largest market for aerogel in oil & gas application in 2019, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as super thermal resistance, thinner and lighter alternative will drive the aerogel market.

Polymer was the fastest growing type segment in the aerogel market during the forecast period

Polymer aerogel material is stronger than silica aerogel. Unlike its silica counterpart, polymer aerogel has high strength, is mechanically robust, and can be used for structural applications. Organic polymer aerogels can be made from resorcinol formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, cresol formaldehyde, phenol furfuryl alcohol, polyacrylamides, polyacrylonitriles, polyacrylates, polycyanurates, polyfurfuryl alcohol, polyimides, polystyrenes, polyurethanes, polyvinyl alcohol dialdehyde, epoxies, agar, and agarose. The growth of polymer aerogels is mainly driven by its low thermal conductivity and high mechanical strength.

