Alaska Communications Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period, Receipt of Superior Proposal and Qualification of Excluded Parties

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications” or the “Company”) today announced that the 30-day “go-shop” period set forth in the previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger with affiliates of Macquarie Capital (“Macquarie”) and GCM Grosvenor (“GCM”), through its Labor Impact Fund, L.P. (the “ Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement”) expired at 11:59 p.m. on December 3, 2020 and also announced that it has received two acquisition proposals: one from a third party (the “Superior Proposal Bidder”) at $3.15 per share, which the Board has determined constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement (the “Superior Proposal Offer”), and one from a different third party (the “Acquisition Proposal Bidder,” and together with the Superior Proposal Bidder, the “Bidders”) that the Board has determined would reasonably be expected to result in a Superior Proposal (the “Acquisition Proposal Offer,” and together with the Superior Proposal Offer, the “Go-Shop Offers”).

During the "go-shop" period, representatives of B. Riley Securities, LLC, financial advisor to Alaska Communications, contacted more than 50 strategic parties and financial sponsors on behalf of the Company to determine whether they have an interest in making a proposal to acquire the Company. As a result of the go-shop process, Alaska Communications received the Go-Shop Offers.

After consulting with its outside counsel and financial advisors, the Company’s Board determined that the Superior Proposal Offer constitutes a Superior Proposal, and that the Acquisition Proposal Offer would reasonably be expected to result in a Superior Proposal. Therefore, each of the Bidders is an "Excluded Party," as defined in the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement, and Alaska Communications is permitted, subject to the provisions of the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement, to continue to solicit, initiate, facilitate and encourage proposals from, supply non-public information to, and engage in, continue and otherwise participate in discussions and negotiations with, the Bidders. Following the expiration of the go-shop period, Alaska Communications became subject to customary "no shop" provisions other than with respect to the Bidders. The "no shop" provisions restrict the ability of the Company and its representatives to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties or to supply confidential information to third parties, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions.