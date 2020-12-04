 

GISEC 2020 Lucy Security presents their new version of the Lucy Awareness Platform

Zug/Switzerland (ots) - The Swiss company Lucy Security
(https://lucysecurity.com) , one of the largest providers of cybersecurity
awareness training with over 10,000 installations worldwide and over 22 million
trained users, presents the new version of the Lucy Awareness Platform at its
booth C15 in Hall 1 at GISEC (https://www.gisec.ae/) , the cybersecurity
exhibition at GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK in Dubai from December 6 - 10, 2020. The new
version focuses on the development of a complete Learning Management System
(LMS). The Lucy Security Platform 4.7.7 is now available and can be downloaded
here (https://lucysecurity.com/download/) .

Lucy Security at GISEC

The market in the Middle East is becoming increasingly important for Lucy
Security. The software, which was designed from the beginning for multilingual
use and self-editing functionalities, has received additional training modules
in Arabic with the latest release. All modules can be adapted or extended
independently.

The "Advanced Phishing Course" and the "Interactive Phishing Videos" in Arabic
have been added to LUCY's internal course programme specifically for GISEC in
Dubai. In addition to the study material, the training courses also include quiz
questions and the possibility to print out a short certificate. A new feature of
the "Interactive Phishing Video" is the combination of the elements of video,
quiz and certificate, in order to achieve a maximum, verifiable training effect
in a short time. Visitors will receive both courses free of charge at the LUCY
booth.

New features at a glance

One new feature of the new LUCY platform is the ability to bundle several
courses into one awareness campaign. Course libraries can now be created very
easily and made available to users in the LMS. The user management has been
optimised: User accounts of different user groups can be synchronised with the
LUCY software via interfaces.

The 4.7.7 version places great emphasis on improvements in testing. For example,
if the LUCY administrator compiles a file-based phishing simulation for his
users, he can now store Excel files with macros in the phishing mails. The LUCY
platform thus logs the opening of the Excel file.

About Lucy Security

Founded in 2015, Lucy has transformed the ethical hacking experience of its
founders into comprehensive training software that provides a 360° view of an
organisation's IT security vulnerabilities. Lucy continues to receive numerous
industry awards, including the ISPG Award 2020 for Best Cyber Security Education
and Training and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2020 for Best Anti-Phishing
and Best Security Education Platform. The company is headquartered in Zug,
Switzerland http://www.lucysecurity.com .

Contact:

Schwartz Public Relations
Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
Tel: +49 (0) 89 211 871 36
E-Mail: mailto:sk@schwartzpr.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151087/4781905
OTS: Lucy Security


