Lucy Security at GISEC

The market in the Middle East is becoming increasingly important for LucySecurity. The software, which was designed from the beginning for multilingualuse and self-editing functionalities, has received additional training modulesin Arabic with the latest release. All modules can be adapted or extendedindependently.The "Advanced Phishing Course" and the "Interactive Phishing Videos" in Arabichave been added to LUCY's internal course programme specifically for GISEC inDubai. In addition to the study material, the training courses also include quizquestions and the possibility to print out a short certificate. A new feature ofthe "Interactive Phishing Video" is the combination of the elements of video,quiz and certificate, in order to achieve a maximum, verifiable training effectin a short time. Visitors will receive both courses free of charge at the LUCYbooth.New features at a glanceOne new feature of the new LUCY platform is the ability to bundle severalcourses into one awareness campaign. Course libraries can now be created veryeasily and made available to users in the LMS. The user management has beenoptimised: User accounts of different user groups can be synchronised with theLUCY software via interfaces.The 4.7.7 version places great emphasis on improvements in testing. For example,if the LUCY administrator compiles a file-based phishing simulation for hisusers, he can now store Excel files with macros in the phishing mails. The LUCYplatform thus logs the opening of the Excel file.About Lucy SecurityFounded in 2015, Lucy has transformed the ethical hacking experience of itsfounders into comprehensive training software that provides a 360° view of anorganisation's IT security vulnerabilities. Lucy continues to receive numerousindustry awards, including the ISPG Award 2020 for Best Cyber Security Educationand Training and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2020 for Best Anti-Phishingand Best Security Education Platform. The company is headquartered in Zug,Switzerland http://www.lucysecurity.com .