Baggage Handling System Market worth $10.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Baggage Handling System Market by Mode (Airport, Marine, Rail), Solution (Check-In, Screening & Load, Conveying & Sorting, Unload & Reclaim), Check-In (Assisted, Self), Conveying (Conveyor, DCV), Tracking (Barcode, RFID), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Baggage Handling System Market is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025 from USD 7.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growing focus on improving air connectivity and the development of intermodal transport will drive the Baggage Handling System Market. Additionally, the rising smart city projects and the growing maritime industry are also expected to drive the demand for baggage handling systems. Factors such as complex architecture and high level of initial investments are restricting the growth of this market. However, an increase in passenger and cargo traffic with a limited airport space provides new growth opportunities for the market players.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Baggage Handling System Market"

156 – Tables

47 – Figures

189 – Pages

Conveying and sorting to be the largest segment, by solution.

The conveying and sorting segment is projected to lead the Baggage Handling System Market, by solution. According to primary insights, sorting is the heart of the total baggage handling system. The exponential increase in air and marine passenger volume for domestic and international travels worldwide has encouraged baggage handling system manufacturers to find ways to improve existing baggage handling technologies with automated sorting. According to Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA), with a rise in automation reflected in increasing use of conveyor systems, the rate of baggage mishandling reduced in 2018 compared to 2017.

RFID system to be the fastest growing segment for Baggage Handling System Market, by tracking technology

The airline industry is a customer service oriented industry, which leads to immense competition. Today, the key challenge for the airport industry is to reduce baggage mishandling. Baggage mishandling can lead to customer dissatisfaction. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, between November 2016 and June 2018, domestic Indian airlines received 763 grievances related to baggage—the fourth highest after complaints about flight delays, ticket fares, and check-in and boarding. In response to that, companies and authorities are focusing on the development of an effective baggage handling system. For instance, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has been working toward 'Resolution 753'. RFID systems have a better coverage area than barcode systems and do not need to be positioned in the line of sight for scanning. The RFID system segment is expected to show strong growth in the coming years, with Resolution 753 mandates. However, according to primary insights, Resolution 753 will never discard barcode systems completely