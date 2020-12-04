 

Overseas Shipholding Group and Greenbrier Marine Announce Second New Barge Delivery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020   

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) ( “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, announced today that it has received delivery of the OSG 205, a 204,000 barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge for dual mode ITB service pursuant to U.S. Coast Guard NVIC 2-81, Change 1. The barge was built by Greenbrier Marine, a division of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX), in compliance MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 13 Tier III standards regarding nitrogen oxide emissions within emission control areas. This is the second tank barge that Greenbrier Marine has delivered to OSG this year, after delivering its sister barge OSG 204 in May 2020. OSG 204 and 205 are among the largest barges Greenbrier Marine has built, at 581 feet each.

The OSG 205 has been paired with an existing tug within the OSG fleet, the OSG Courageous, and the paired unit will enter into a one year time charter with a long time customer of OSG shortly after delivery from Greenbrier Marine.

“Once again, Greenbriar Marine has demonstrated a capacity to manage a complicated construction project amidst a pandemic, delivering to OSG on-time and on-budget the second of our two contracted barges,” stated Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO. “This is no small accomplishment. OSG is gratified to have partnered with Greenbrier Marine in the building of OSG 205 and to have successfully completed this important project for both companies. The OSG 205 will, together with her sister barge, the OSG 204, serve for many years to come as a visible statement of OSG’s continued commitment to supporting the U.S. Maritime industry. Our thanks go out to all involved in working tirelessly to bring the idea behind this project to an admirable finished product.”

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with OSG during the construction of these vessels. This partnership complements both companies’ dedication to supporting and strengthening the U.S. Jones Act fleet,” said Richard Hunt, General Manager of Greenbrier Gunderson in Portland, Oregon. “We are proud to have completed this barge on schedule, despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The naming ceremony, while it looked different and more socially distant than those of prior years, was safely celebrated on November 20. We are grateful for our strong partnership with OSG and look forward to a future of working together.”

