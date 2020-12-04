 

New Phase 3 Data Show TAK-620 (maribavir), an Investigational Drug for the Treatment of Transplant Recipients with Refractory/Resistant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infections, Meets Primary Endpoint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 12:00  |  85   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced top-line results from the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug TAK-620 (maribavir), in the treatment of transplant recipients with refractory/resistant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection. The TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial (NCT02931539) is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, active-controlled trial comparing eight weeks of treatment with either maribavir or investigator assigned treatment (IAT) in transplant recipients with CMV infection refractory or resistant to existing antiviral treatments (i.e., one or a combination of ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir).

The SOLSTICE trial met its primary endpoint, defined as the proportion of patients who achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance compared to IAT at the end of Study week 8. In addition, the SOLSTICE trial met its key secondary endpoint, defined as achievement of CMV viremia clearance and symptom control at end of week 8, and maintained through week 16. No new safety signals were identified and maribavir was associated with lower incidence of neutropenia compared to IAT. Takeda plans to submit the SOLSTICE data for presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting.1

“Achieving the primary endpoint of the SOLSTICE trial is an exciting new development in the search for a treatment for transplant recipients with refractory/resistant CMV infection. Today, transplant patients who do not respond or experience adverse events related to existing therapies may be at higher risk for complications from the virus, including transplant failure and death. Maribavir has the potential to redefine management of post-transplant CMV infections by helping patients clear the virus with less treatment limiting toxicities,” said Obi Umeh, MD, Vice President and Maribavir Global Program Leader, Takeda. “We look forward to discussing these data with global health authorities including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency as we work to bring maribavir to patients.”

About CMV

CMV is a beta herpesvirus that commonly infects humans; serologic evidence of prior infection can be found in 40-100% of various adult populations.2 However, serious disease may occur in individuals with compromised immune systems, which includes patients who received immunosuppressants associated with various types of transplants including hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) or solid organ transplants (SOT).3 CMV is a ubiquitous virus that typically resides latent and asymptomatic in the body but reactivates during periods of immunosuppression.3,4 Out of the estimated 200,000 adult transplants per year, CMV is one of the most common viral infections experienced by transplant recipients, with an estimated incidence rate of around 8-75% in SOT recipients and 5-30% in HSCT recipients.4-8

Seite 1 von 4
Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Phase 3 Data Show TAK-620 (maribavir), an Investigational Drug for the Treatment of Transplant Recipients with Refractory/Resistant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infections, Meets Primary Endpoint Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced top-line results from the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug TAK-620 (maribavir), in the treatment of transplant …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Cinedigm Announces Eight Additional Linear Streaming Channels Are Now Available on Rad’s ...
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Takeda Further Enables Hemophilia A Personalized Care With Launch of myPKFiT Software for ADYNOVATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated]
01.12.20
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Celltrion in Asia Pacific
13.11.20
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) Injection as a Long-term Preventive Treatment Option in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema
09.11.20
Takeda to Highlight Research Commitment in Bleeding Disorders and Personalized Care at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting
08.11.20
Takeda Oncology übernimmt führende Rolle bei hämatologischen Krebserkrankungen auf der 62. Jahrestagung der American Society of Hematology (ASH)
05.11.20
Takeda Oncology Demonstrates Leadership in Hematologic Cancers at 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting