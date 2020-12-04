 

Changes in the Management Board of Coop Finants AS

Today, on 4th December 2020, the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, decided to elected Mr. Jörgen Jõulu and Ms. Laura Teder as the new Members of the Management Board of Coop Finants AS. Their term of office as a Members of the Management Board commences on 7th December 2020 and are effective until 6th December 2023.

Jörgen Jõulu joined Coop Finants AS in 2019 as a credit risk analyst and since 2020, he has worked there as a data analyst. Jörgen Jõulu has previously worked as a recruiter for executives at Executive Search Baltics OÜ, which operates under the Amrop brand. Jörgen Jõulu holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business from the Stockholm School of Economics. As of 4th December 2020, Jörgen Jõulu owns 5,000 shares in Coop Pank AS.

Laura Teder has previously worked at Creditstar Group AS as a marketing coordinator. Laura Teder holds a bachelor's degree in media from Tallinn University. As of 4th December 2020, Laura Teder does not own any shares in Coop Pank AS.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 82 000 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The strategic shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 330 stores.

Additional information:
Kristjan Seema
Marketing and communication manager
Phone +372 5505 253
e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee





