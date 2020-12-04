 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 DECEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201203132600_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,341 Unit price: 12.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,683 Unit price: 12.78 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,341 Unit price: 12.78 EUR
(4): Volume: 10,635 Unit price: 12.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 12.79064 EUR

About Sanoma

﻿Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Disclaimer

