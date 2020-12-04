 

HEXO Corp to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast

Annual General Meeting Scheduled for December 11, 2020

OTTAWA, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) plans to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2021, before market hours on December 14, 2020, as well as host a webcast for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Webcast Details
Date: December 14, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2876521/3E600F67F53F73D721304EA073134431

Shareholders of the Company are reminded that the Company will be holding an annual and ‎special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled on December 11, 2020. Proxies must be deposited with the Company’s transfer agent and registrar, TSX Trust Company, not later than 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. For additional information on the Meeting, the Meeting material can be accessed online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov or at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2092, the website for the Meeting materials maintained by TSX Trust Company.

For previous quarterly results and recent press releases, see hexocorp.com.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com




