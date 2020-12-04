 

TechPro² the project is growing and becoming ever more sustainable

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 12:30  |  68   |   |   


The TechPro² initiative – supported by CNH Industrial and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in collaboration with the Salesian Society’s initiatives from around the world – is inaugurating a new course in Fossano, north western Italy, dedicated to training on IVECO natural gas vehicles.

Turin, December 4, 2020

The TechPro² project started over a decade ago as a partnership between CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CNOS-FAP (Salesian National Training and Professional Update Center). It has recently received support from CNH Industrial’s Solidarity Fund which has allocated $2 million for projects that specifically support people and local communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to this extra boost focusing on education (one of the three areas identified for project financing), a new training course in collaboration with the Vocational Training Center and the Salesian Institute ‘Maria Ausiliatrice’ in Fossano, in north western Italy was inaugurated.

The main goal of the TechPro2 program is to train students aged between 14 and 18. Since 2008, nearly 2,300 students from all over the world have benefited from this program. The training provided – highly skilled in the automotive and industrial vehicle sectors – increases students’ chances of finding a job, especially within our service network. The training is both theoretical and practical, and this knowledge can be consolidated in the field through targeted internships. The purpose of TechPro2 is twofold: to steer these young people towards a real professional future standpoint; and to enhance the quality of specialized technical assistance for our brands’ products, offering a real response to the demand for specialized operators for authorized dealers and workshops.

The new course in Fossano will focus on the range of alternative fuel vehicles, in particular Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) models. IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, and a leader in alternative fuel and natural gas technology, will be instrumental in its development.

IVECO will provide the technical skills, equipment, diagnostic tools and means by which students will be able to broaden and deepen their knowledge in the field of prevention and maintenance. Today, Italy has some 80 LNG refueling stations, a record in Europe, indicating the growing market penetration of natural gas vehicles for long-haul transport, and the resulting need to enhance associated technical assistance.

The green TechPro² initiative in Fossano is the latest in a successful program. CNH Industrial brands have supported a range of initiatives: in 2015 an agricultural course was inaugurated in Rome with New Holland, while in Verona in 2019, IVECO and FTP Industrial launched a new school focused on industrial engines.

Visit www.techpro2.com for a project overview and further information on the existing initiatives. Students and operators in the sector will also find an online form to request further information.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

For more information contact:


Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial                                                                                    
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechPro² the project is growing and becoming ever more sustainable The TechPro² initiative – supported by CNH Industrial and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in collaboration with the Salesian Society’s initiatives from around the world – is inaugurating a new course in Fossano, north western Italy, dedicated to training …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
C-Bond Systems’ EPA-Registered MB-10 Tablets Provide Effective Disinfection from SARS-CoV-2, the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
01.12.20
CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024
01.12.20
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
30.11.20
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles
25.11.20
CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024
24.11.20
CNH Industrial announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro
17.11.20
CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
17.11.20
CNH Industrial named leader once again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
12.11.20
CNH Industrial, New Holland and Legambiente launch ‘Evoluzione Terra’ project for the development of sustainable and social farming in Italy
05.11.20
2020 Third Quarter Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge