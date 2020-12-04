Precision BioSciences Reports Positive Interim Results from PBCAR0191 Phase 1/2a Trial in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and R/R B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL)

Acceptable Toler ability and Safety Profile in 27 Patients with No Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), No Grade ≥ 3 Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) , and No Grade ≥ 3 Neurotoxicity (ICANS)

PBCAR0191 with Enhanced Lymphodepletion Resulted in Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 83% (5/6) in NHL and B-ALL

- 75% (3/4) of NHL Patients had Complete Response (CR) at ≥ Day 28

- Peak CAR T Cell Expansion Increased Approximately 95X in NHL Patients Relative to Standard Lymphodepletion

Completed Preclinical Work for PBCAR19B, Next Generation CD19 “Stealth Cell” Candidate; Expect to Enter Clinical Trials in 2021

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced positive interim clinical results from its Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191, the Company’s off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR T cell therapy investigational candidate targeting CD19. As of the November 16, 2020 cutoff, 27 patients including 16 patients with aggressive NHL and 11 patients with aggressive B-ALL were enrolled and evaluated.

“We’re very proud to share the latest update to our PBCAR0191 study. PBCAR0191, when combined with enhanced lymphodepletion resulted in a high objective response rate of 83% across enrolled NHL and B-ALL patients including those that previously received autologous CAR T therapy or stem cell transplants,” said Matt Kane, CEO and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. “We believe that this data set represents an important and meaningful step forward in the development of allogeneic CAR T therapies and establishes Precision BioSciences as a leader in the field.”

“I am extremely encouraged by what we have observed in this Phase I clinical trial of PBCAR0191. The data answered multiple questions associated with allogeneic cell therapies, including having seen no cases of GvHD. In the enhanced lymphodepletion arm, we observed the highest complete response rate seen to date in R/R aggressive NHL with an allogeneic product,” said Bijal Shah, M.D., Associate Professor, Malignant Hematology Department, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. “As a result, I am encouraged that the interim data from the PBCAR0191 Phase 1 trial is a meaningful step toward the goal of an off-the-shelf CAR T product that could help patients immediately, when they need it most.”