Gunvor Launches New US $540 Million Biodiesel Borrowing Base
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Banks demonstrate strong support for feedstocks that
meet European Green Deal
Gunvor Group ("Gunvor", "the Company") has successfully closed a new US $540
million borrowing base facility (the "Facility") to support the Company's
biodiesel trading activity. The Facility drew strong support among Gunvor's
banking partners, which align with its strategy to promote cleaner products with
greener feedstock components complying with EU climate targets to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions. The syndication launched at US $400 million and was
oversubscribed to US $595 million.
The Facility is structured around Gunvor's biofuel inventory positions located
at both the origin and destinations countries, including the Company's two
biofuel processing plants in Spain. Imports are made in strict conformity with
the EU regulation applicable on biofuel products. The Facility's pricing is
competitive and reinforces the Group's funding resources with its growing
biofuel activity.
"Biofuels, along with other 'transitional' commodities, are increasingly
important to Gunvor's trading mix," said Muriel Schwab, CFO Gunvor Group. "Our
banking partners have expressed considerable support for trading cleaner
products as Gunvor pursues its Energy Transition strategy."
Gunvor's Biofuel trading desk has been active since 2009 and is involved in the
entire supply chain of carbon reduction in the fuel sector, including risk
management and logistics. On a global basis, Gunvor sources a variety of
feedstocks for the biofuel industry, such as vegetable oil, waste residues, and
by-products, and then processes them in the Company's own facilities to produce
low CO2-emitting biofuels.
Gunvor operates several blending facilities in Asia, the United States, and
throughout Europe, where the company prepares biofuels for end-consumers across
the world. Gunvor also trades CO2 tickets to complement the CO2 reduction
strategy of the company. Gunvor maintains two wholly-owned biodiesel plants in
Spain.
At the end of first-half 2020, approximately 50% of Gunvor's total trading
volumes consisted of "transitional" commodities, including biofuels, natural
gas, and LNG, as defined by the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.
The Bookrunners for the deal were Credit Agricole and Rabobank, which served
respectively as Documentary Agent and Facility / Security Agent. Participating
banks also included:
Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger
- CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA
- Coöperatieve Rabobank UA
Mandated Lead Arranger
- Citibank N.A
- Unicredit bank AG
Lead Arranger
- Mizuho Bank Europe N.V
- UBS Switzerland AG
Arranger
- Société Générale
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (London Branch)
About Gunvor Group
Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demanded
most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,
pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value
across the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Group
generated US $75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group's
main trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with a
network of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around the
globe.
More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com (http://www.gunvorgroup.com/) .
Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41 79 870 6290
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358698/Gunvor_Biofuel_Spain.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4781993
