Gunvor Launches New US $540 Million Biodiesel Borrowing Base

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Banks demonstrate strong support for feedstocks that

meet European Green Deal



Gunvor Group ("Gunvor", "the Company") has successfully closed a new US $540

million borrowing base facility (the "Facility") to support the Company's

biodiesel trading activity. The Facility drew strong support among Gunvor's

banking partners, which align with its strategy to promote cleaner products with

greener feedstock components complying with EU climate targets to reduce

greenhouse gas emissions. The syndication launched at US $400 million and was

oversubscribed to US $595 million.



The Facility is structured around Gunvor's biofuel inventory positions located

at both the origin and destinations countries, including the Company's two

biofuel processing plants in Spain. Imports are made in strict conformity with

the EU regulation applicable on biofuel products. The Facility's pricing is

competitive and reinforces the Group's funding resources with its growing

biofuel activity.





"Biofuels, along with other 'transitional' commodities, are increasinglyimportant to Gunvor's trading mix," said Muriel Schwab, CFO Gunvor Group. "Ourbanking partners have expressed considerable support for trading cleanerproducts as Gunvor pursues its Energy Transition strategy."Gunvor's Biofuel trading desk has been active since 2009 and is involved in theentire supply chain of carbon reduction in the fuel sector, including riskmanagement and logistics. On a global basis, Gunvor sources a variety offeedstocks for the biofuel industry, such as vegetable oil, waste residues, andby-products, and then processes them in the Company's own facilities to producelow CO2-emitting biofuels.Gunvor operates several blending facilities in Asia, the United States, andthroughout Europe, where the company prepares biofuels for end-consumers acrossthe world. Gunvor also trades CO2 tickets to complement the CO2 reductionstrategy of the company. Gunvor maintains two wholly-owned biodiesel plants inSpain.At the end of first-half 2020, approximately 50% of Gunvor's total tradingvolumes consisted of "transitional" commodities, including biofuels, naturalgas, and LNG, as defined by the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.The Bookrunners for the deal were Credit Agricole and Rabobank, which servedrespectively as Documentary Agent and Facility / Security Agent. Participatingbanks also included:Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger- CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA- Coöperatieve Rabobank UAMandated Lead Arranger- Citibank N.A- Unicredit bank AGLead Arranger- Mizuho Bank Europe N.V- UBS Switzerland AGArranger- Société Générale- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (London Branch)About Gunvor GroupGunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities tradinghouses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficientlymove physical energy from where they it is sourced to where it is are demandedmost. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,pipelines, storage and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable valueacross the global supply chain for its customers. In 2019, Gunvor Groupgenerated US $75 billion in revenue on 198 million MT of volumes. The Group'smain trading offices are in Geneva, Singapore, Houston and London, with anetwork of more than 20 representative and other trading offices around theglobe.More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com (http://www.gunvorgroup.com/) .Mr. Seth Thomas Pietrasstp@gunvorgroup.com+41 79 870 6290Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358698/Gunvor_Biofuel_Spain.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4781993OTS: Gunvor Group