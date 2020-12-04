 

Li Auto Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020   

BEIJING, China, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 47,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$29.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,050,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for research and development of (i) next-generation electric vehicle technologies, including high-voltage platform, high C-rate battery, and ultra-fast charging, (ii) the next BEV platform and future car models, and (iii) autonomous driving technologies and solutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., UBS Securities LLC, and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as the joint bookrunners for the ADS offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained by contacting the following underwriters: (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, United States, or by calling +1-866-471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-NY@gs.com; (ii) UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, United States, or by calling +1-888-827-7275, or by email at olprospectusrequest@ubs.com; and (iii) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong, by telephone at +852-2872-2000, or via email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

