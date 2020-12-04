Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|12/09/2020
|12/09/2020
|12/09/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,089
|3,120
|5,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.450
|/
|1.730
|123.660
|/
|2.390
|123.000
|/
|1.000
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|16
|36
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,939
|3,120
|5,000
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|16
|36
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|16
|36
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.450
|/
|1.730
|123.660
|/
|2.390
|123.000
|/
|1.000
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.667
|/
|1.640
|123.950
|/
|2.330
|123.850
|/
|0.935
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.450
|/
|1.730
|123.660
|/
|2.390
|123.000
|/
|1.000
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.529
|/
|1.700
|123.764
|/
|2.370
|123.422
|/
|0.968
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.667
|/
|1.640
|123.950
|/
|2.330
|123.850
|/
|0.935
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.400
|/
|1.750
|123.660
|/
|2.390
|123.000
|/
|1.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.460
|/
|1.730
|123.764
|/
|2.370
|123.422
|/
|0.968
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.70
|1.00
|1.00
