 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 12:39  |  41   |   |   
Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 25 0612 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  12/09/2020 12/09/2020 12/09/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  1,089 3,120 5,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.450 / 1.730 123.660 / 2.390 123.000 / 1.000
Total Number of Bids Received  13 16 36
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  2,939 3,120 5,000
Total Number of Successful Bids  6 16 36
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  6 16 36
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.450 / 1.730 123.660 / 2.390 123.000 / 1.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.667 / 1.640 123.950 / 2.330 123.850 / 0.935
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.450 / 1.730 123.660 / 2.390 123.000 / 1.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.529 / 1.700 123.764 / 2.370 123.422 / 0.968
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.667 / 1.640 123.950 / 2.330 123.850 / 0.935
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.400 / 1.750 123.660 / 2.390 123.000 / 1.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.460 / 1.730 123.764 / 2.370 123.422 / 0.968
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.70 1.00 1.00



