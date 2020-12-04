CI Global Asset Management Provides Update on Proposed Fixed Administration Fees

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today provided an update on its proposal (the “Proposal”) to implement fixed administration fees for each series of 19 CI GAM exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”).

Under the Proposal, first announced on September 25, 2020, fixed administration fees will replace the current variable operating expenses being charged to the ETFs effective on or before January 1, 2021. It is expected that investors will realize several benefits with the change to a fixed administration fee structure, including greater predictability and transparency of the management expense ratio (“MER”) for each ETF, as well as protection from potential increases in future operating expenses.