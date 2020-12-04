 

CI Global Asset Management Provides Update on Proposed Fixed Administration Fees

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today provided an update on its proposal (the “Proposal”) to implement fixed administration fees for each series of 19 CI GAM exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”).

Under the Proposal, first announced on September 25, 2020, fixed administration fees will replace the current variable operating expenses being charged to the ETFs effective on or before January 1, 2021. It is expected that investors will realize several benefits with the change to a fixed administration fee structure, including greater predictability and transparency of the management expense ratio (“MER”) for each ETF, as well as protection from potential increases in future operating expenses.

Once the Proposal is implemented, CI Investments Inc., as manager of the ETFs, will be responsible for the operating expenses of each ETF, other than certain expenses (“Certain Expenses”), in exchange for the payment by the ETF of a fixed administration fee. The MER of each series of an ETF will consist of the management fee, the fixed administration fee, Certain Expenses and applicable taxes.

The approval of securityholders of an ETF is required to implement the Proposal for a particular ETF. At the special meetings of the ETFs held on December 3, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs approved the respective Proposal:

Fund name

 

Ticker(s)

 

Fund name

 

Ticker(s)

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF

 

FDV

 

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

 

FSF

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF

 

FAO, FAO.U

 

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF

 

FIG, FIG.U

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

 

FAI

 

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF

 

FLB

