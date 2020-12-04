 

High Purity Alumina Market Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last couple of decades, globally, the electronics industry has witnessed significant growth, innovation, and transformation to higher levels. Furthermore, a key segment of the electronics industry - LEDs - has witnessed lucrative growth since the last couple of years, owing to its increased use in many electronic components. High purity alumina is one such high value-added chemical compound used in several electronic applications for high grade end use. Demand is estimated to witness significant growth over the coming years, aiding the growth of the high purity alumina market.

Persistence Market Research Logo

The global high purity alumina market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from High Purity Alumina Market Study

  • The high purity alumina (HPA) market is primarily driven by increasing demand for LED applications. Also, rapidly growing production of electric vehicles is expected to further boost market growth significantly.
  • The market is witnessing steady increase in demand for HPA; however, due to supply chain and logistic disruptions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, things have slowed down. Raw material imports have been affected and end-use demand has fallen sharply.
  • The global chemical industry has undergone mass relocation over the past few years. India and China, along with other developing countries, have been preferable destinations for expenditure and investments. Prime driving factors in the region are rapid industrialization, infrastructural developments, and economic growth. This is paving way for substantial growth opportunity for manufacturers in the high purity alumina market.
  • High purity alumina is obtained after an extensive amount of chemical processing, which increases as purity grade increases. Processing methods employed are quite energy-intensive, which increases the cost of production; hence, HPA is costlier than other alumina grades.
  • Globally, end users are always demanding economic products for their own end products. In order to meet this demand, manufacturers are developing high quality and affordable products. This has led to extensive focus on research & development by manufacturers in order to reduce overall costs, either by optimizing manufacturing or the supply chain or through other methods.

Get the sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3582

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High Purity Alumina Market Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Over the last couple of decades, globally, the electronics industry has witnessed significant growth, innovation, and transformation to higher levels. Furthermore, a key segment of the electronics industry - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Improving Legal Infrastructure Helps Expand Online Betting Possibilities
Capitalab launches "Capitalab FX, with CLS" for FX Forwards compression
Thermal Management in 2020: Highlights from IDTechEx
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Stakeholders in Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market See Sustainable Future for Automotive, Global Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 19 Bn by 2027: TMR
Event organized by CBMM highlights green hydrogen as a sustainable solution for energy and mobility ...
Flexible Hybrid Electronics Requires New Component Attachment Materials, Reports IDTechEx
Successful Outcomes for the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference
Web Summit: HBO Max to expand into Latin America and Europe by the second half of 2021
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments