High Purity Alumina Market Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last couple of decades, globally, the electronics industry has witnessed significant growth, innovation, and transformation to higher levels. Furthermore, a key segment of the electronics industry - LEDs - has witnessed lucrative growth since the last couple of years, owing to its increased use in many electronic components. High purity alumina is one such high value-added chemical compound used in several electronic applications for high grade end use. Demand is estimated to witness significant growth over the coming years, aiding the growth of the high purity alumina market.

The global high purity alumina market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from High Purity Alumina Market Study

The high purity alumina (HPA) market is primarily driven by increasing demand for LED applications. Also, rapidly growing production of electric vehicles is expected to further boost market growth significantly.

The market is witnessing steady increase in demand for HPA; however, due to supply chain and logistic disruptions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, things have slowed down. Raw material imports have been affected and end-use demand has fallen sharply.

The global chemical industry has undergone mass relocation over the past few years. India and China , along with other developing countries, have been preferable destinations for expenditure and investments. Prime driving factors in the region are rapid industrialization, infrastructural developments, and economic growth. This is paving way for substantial growth opportunity for manufacturers in the high purity alumina market.

High purity alumina is obtained after an extensive amount of chemical processing, which increases as purity grade increases. Processing methods employed are quite energy-intensive, which increases the cost of production; hence, HPA is costlier than other alumina grades.

Globally, end users are always demanding economic products for their own end products. In order to meet this demand, manufacturers are developing high quality and affordable products. This has led to extensive focus on research & development by manufacturers in order to reduce overall costs, either by optimizing manufacturing or the supply chain or through other methods.

